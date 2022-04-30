Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Interfor Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interfor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $7.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.59. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2022 earnings at $16.41 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$675.90 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of IFP opened at C$36.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.80. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$23.30 and a twelve month high of C$44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.85.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

