UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($162.37) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.56 ($173.72).

EPA ML opened at €119.05 ($128.01) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €119.78 and a 200-day moving average of €133.86. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

