Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFX. CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CFX stock opened at C$5.65 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$9.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$249.30 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

