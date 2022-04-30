William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

