TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TVA Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter.
TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.90 million for the quarter.
About TVA Group (Get Rating)
TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.
