US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.53.

TSE ENB opened at C$56.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.17. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$59.09. The company has a market cap of C$113.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 in the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

