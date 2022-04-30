Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €222.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €222.00 ($238.71) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €227.31 ($244.42).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €197.65 ($212.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €198.63. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

