Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.44 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

