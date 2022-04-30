Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PLOW opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $711.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 23.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

