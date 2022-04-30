Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.86.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$32.04 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$30.75 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.97.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.