Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compugen Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

CGEN opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

