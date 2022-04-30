Stifel Nicolaus Cuts White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target to C$2.45

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:WGO opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. White Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.
White Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.