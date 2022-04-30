Stifel Nicolaus Cuts White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target to C$2.45

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:WGO opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. White Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

