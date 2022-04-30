Solo Brands, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

