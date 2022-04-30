Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.