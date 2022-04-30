Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
