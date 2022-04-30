Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

