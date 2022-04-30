Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.27. Pinterest shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 201,355 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

