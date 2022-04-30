Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.27. Pinterest shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 201,355 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000.
The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.
About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
