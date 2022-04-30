Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $21.99. Upwork shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 13,311 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Upwork by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after purchasing an additional 385,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Upwork by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the period. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd grew its stake in Upwork by 4.0% in the third quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

