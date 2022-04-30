LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $16.06. LendingClub shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 30,698 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LendingClub by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.