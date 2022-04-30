Insider Selling: TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Sells £76,125 in Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total value of £76,125 ($97,023.96).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.32) on Friday. TT Electronics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £321.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.24.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

TTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.57) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.14) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.69).

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.