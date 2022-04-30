Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Sells £120,175.44 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £120,175.44 ($153,167.78).

CPI opened at GBX 23.98 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £403.89 million and a PE ratio of 1.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 42 ($0.54) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

