Andrew W. Nelson Acquires 250,000 Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) Stock

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($95,590.11).

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 30.05 ($0.38) on Friday. IQE plc has a 52 week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 60.80 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.20. The company has a market capitalization of £241.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IQE to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 42 ($0.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60 ($0.76).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

