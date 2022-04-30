IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Insider Sells £29,014.75 in Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of IP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £29,014.75 ($36,980.31).

IPO stock opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £861.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.53. IP Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 73.70 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 156.20 ($1.99).

Get IP Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. IP Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.06) price target on shares of IP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

IP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.