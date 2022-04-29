Citigroup Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $364.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.63 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

