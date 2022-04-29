Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 98,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,268,746 shares.The stock last traded at $120.62 and had previously closed at $122.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

