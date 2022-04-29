Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.60 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.60. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

