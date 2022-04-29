IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 312.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,165,000 after purchasing an additional 77,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in IDEX by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 219,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

