Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 109,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,635,987 shares.The stock last traded at $72.82 and had previously closed at $72.62.

The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

