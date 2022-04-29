CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,649 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in VeriSign by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $208.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.53 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.51.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

