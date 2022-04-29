Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Paycom Software worth $80,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

NYSE PAYC opened at $295.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.52 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.