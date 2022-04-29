Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Enphase Energy worth $88,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.96.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.