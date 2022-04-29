Swiss National Bank Sells 45,100 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Duke Realty worth $94,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 69.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

DRE opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

