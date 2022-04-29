Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $143.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.