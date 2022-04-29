CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 63,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.