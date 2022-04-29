Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,174 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,114,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,457 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.