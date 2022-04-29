Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $99,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 508,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

