PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.