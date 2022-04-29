PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.
NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $245.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
