Versor Investments LP Invests $343,000 in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

