Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 24,040 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $189.12. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.72 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.