CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 30,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,645,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of APD stock opened at $240.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

