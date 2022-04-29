CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 776 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Shares of NUE opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.