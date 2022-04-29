General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

