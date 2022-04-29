Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.11). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

