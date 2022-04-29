The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Clorox worth $81,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

