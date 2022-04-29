CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 754 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.73.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

