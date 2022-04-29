CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,201,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $445.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $341.61 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.06. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.