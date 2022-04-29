CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after buying an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,430,000 after buying an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after buying an additional 200,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,697 shares of company stock worth $3,954,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

