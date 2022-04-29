CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.20.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.