Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.