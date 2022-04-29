Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

FNF stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

